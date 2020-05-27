California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,384,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300,415 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Facebook were worth $898,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.30. 25,447,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,146,552. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.82. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $237.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $661.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.80.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,533 shares of company stock worth $13,978,097 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

