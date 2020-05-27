California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95,994 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.35% of Danaher worth $338,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,397,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,564,444. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

DHR traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.16. 171,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $170.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.62. The company has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

