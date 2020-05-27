Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 167,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.52. 1,069,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,807. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

