Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,382,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,021,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 87,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.40. 4,601,445 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

