Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.70. 89,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,524. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

