Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 31.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.49.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 94,496,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,153,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.