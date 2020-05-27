Cardiff Property PLC (LON:CDFF) Declares GBX 4.80 Dividend

Posted by on May 27th, 2020

Cardiff Property PLC (LON:CDFF) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cardiff Property stock opened at GBX 1,725 ($22.69) on Wednesday. Cardiff Property has a one year low of GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,767 ($23.24). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,659.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,708.15. The company has a market cap of $21.28 million and a P/E ratio of 13.43.

Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 24.90 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

Cardiff Property Company Profile

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of £25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Dividend History for Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit