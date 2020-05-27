Cardiff Property PLC (LON:CDFF) Declares GBX 4.80 Dividend

Cardiff Property PLC (LON:CDFF) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cardiff Property stock opened at GBX 1,725 ($22.69) on Wednesday. Cardiff Property has a one year low of GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,767 ($23.24). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,659.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,708.15. The company has a market cap of $21.28 million and a P/E ratio of 13.43.

Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 24.90 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of £25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

