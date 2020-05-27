Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $52.66 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,000 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $52,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Zoetis by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,535.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,746. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Zoetis stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.23. 787,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,504. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.13 and a 200 day moving average of $128.14. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.