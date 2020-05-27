Central Pacific Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 78.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.5%.

CPF stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $56.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

