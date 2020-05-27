CFM Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.7% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 62.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $121.26. 13,078,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,931,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.79. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.