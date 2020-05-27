CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $1,108,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.75.

V stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.24. The stock had a trading volume of 658,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,036. The stock has a market cap of $370.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.70. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

