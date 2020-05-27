CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $901,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

MRK traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.82. 7,192,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,856,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

