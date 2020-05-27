CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,913 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock worth $15,359,524. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

