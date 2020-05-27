CFM Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $332.88. 111,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,670. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.17. The company has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $351.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.31.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

