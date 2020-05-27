CFM Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.87. 2,386,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,699. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $248.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

