CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 227 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $185.38. 2,087,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.24. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

