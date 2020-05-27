CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 252 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 120.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $6.44 on Wednesday, hitting $296.89. 3,252,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,321. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.98. The company has a market cap of $304.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.