CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (down previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,730.96.

Booking stock traded down $45.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,701.32. 65,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,775. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,438.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,725.69.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.