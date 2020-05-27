CFM Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 80,264,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980,180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,285,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.11. 22,103,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,879,832. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

