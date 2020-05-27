Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after buying an additional 779,059 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.28. 4,503,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,911,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

