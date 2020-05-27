Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2,798.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 753.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,893 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Coca-Cola by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,923,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,500 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.34. 9,491,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,429,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.56. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.