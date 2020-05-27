Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Coca-Cola have declined in the past three months, even though it continued with its earnings beat streak for the second straight quarter in first-quarter 2020. Despite a beat, its top line declined in the first quarter as gains from a strong start to 2020 were offset by disruptions in the latter half of the quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic. It witnessed a decline in unit case volume, while price/mix and concentrate sales remained flat. The company expects the pandemic to significantly hurt second-quarter results. Also, adverse currency impacts are likely to persist. However, innovation and investment in core categories and brands have been the key focus areas, which led to the expansion of retail value share. It is gaining from the effective execution of strategies to evolve as a consumer-centric total beverage company.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.59.

NYSE KO traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,491,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,429,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

