Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 278,106 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,565,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 278,106 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Verizon Communications worth $191,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.82. 7,628,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,457,307. The company has a market cap of $223.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.