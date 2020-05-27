Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 39,821 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $62,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,555,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,429,123. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

