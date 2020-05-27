Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,833,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,642 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $72,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,556,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,659,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 244,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 132,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,546,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,231,136. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

