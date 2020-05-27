Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 690,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $111,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $191.28. 4,091,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,340,036. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

