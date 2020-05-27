Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $169.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,902,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $169,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

VTV traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,717. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

