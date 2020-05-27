Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,796 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $65,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 138,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.70. 3,693,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,911,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

