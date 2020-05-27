Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,231 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $86,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 868,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,819,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $1,602,000. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 130,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,533 shares of company stock worth $13,978,097. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.90. 20,269,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,146,552. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $237.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.82. The firm has a market cap of $661.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.80.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

