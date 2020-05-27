Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 514,912 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,944,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 514,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $165,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,893 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,160 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,787,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,967,090. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

