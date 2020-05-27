Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 250,026 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,196,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250,026 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $217,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 45,627 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 235,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,094,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 268,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.72. 992,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,524. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

