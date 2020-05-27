Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 10,007 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 71.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Citigroup stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 29,105,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,896,202. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.