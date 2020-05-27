Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 6,509 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 0.5% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $104.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,265. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.07. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $34,308,400. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

