Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 36,876 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $974,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.40. 4,513,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,972,198. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.22. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.