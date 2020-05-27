Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bank OZK raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Aegis lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $10.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,411.02. The stock had a trading volume of 911,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,127. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $970.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,306.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,333.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

