Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 12,973 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,338,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 31,980 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 84,684 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 771,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Comcast by 1,315.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 202,813 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.96. 10,856,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,853,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

