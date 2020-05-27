Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 5,547 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.08. 4,950,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,340,036. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.