Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 157,314 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,314 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after purchasing an additional 961,864 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after acquiring an additional 765,113 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

MDLZ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.81. 505,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,293,993. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

