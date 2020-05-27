Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 5,071 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,174,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.78. The company had a trading volume of 347,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,459. The company has a market capitalization of $282.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

