Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

