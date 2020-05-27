CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Wellesley Investment Partners LLC

Wellesley Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 0.4% of Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.38. 2,327,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,681,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53. The stock has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra raised their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

