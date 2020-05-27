Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dollar Tree has gained in the past three months owing to its initiatives to extend support during the coronavirus outbreak, which are commendable. Also, it is witnessing a hike in demand for essential products which is likely to boost traffic and sales. Moving on, the company earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019, while sales missed the same. Although it witnessed drab holiday season sales, results gained from the initial launch of the Dollar Tree Plus! initiative and sturdy performance of renovated stores. Encouragingly, it is moving to the next phase of the plan. However, the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19 are likely to stay throughout fiscal 2020. Consequently, management withdrew its guidance for fiscal 2020. Further, high costs and soft margins remain concerns.”

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.05.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.10. 268,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

