Dover Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Dover has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 64 years. Dover has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dover to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NYSE DOV opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.20. Dover has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dover will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

