Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Decreased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.85. 5,287,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,864. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,552 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

