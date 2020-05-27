Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Ecolab by 43.5% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after acquiring an additional 941,468 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2,375.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 493,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after purchasing an additional 493,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,154 shares of company stock worth $2,367,552. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.43. 3,097,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

