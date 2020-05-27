Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $53,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after buying an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.62. 429,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,096. The company has a market cap of $141.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.76.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

