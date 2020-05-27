Escalade, Inc. (ESCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Escalade has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. Escalade has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Griffin bought 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,153.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 521,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,339. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,139.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 175,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,409.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 39,533 shares of company stock valued at $332,894 in the last three months. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

