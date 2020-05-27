Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Declares $0.29 Semi-annual Dividend

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.69 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 29.07%. Analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. DNB Markets cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

