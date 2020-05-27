Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lowered by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. 12,244,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,180,878. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.