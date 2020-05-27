Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,453 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 10,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,180,878. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

